Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

