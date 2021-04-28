Cribstone Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

RYT stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.80. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $173.36 and a 12-month high of $287.20.

