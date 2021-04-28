Cribstone Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 840,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 147,964 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 489,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 34,285 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter.

IBDQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. 106,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,232. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11.

