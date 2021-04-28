Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.4% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. 254,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,497,418. The stock has a market cap of $221.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

