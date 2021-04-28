Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.92. The stock had a trading volume of 80,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average of $231.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

