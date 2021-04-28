Cricut’s (NASDAQ:EWTX) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 5th

Cricut’s (NASDAQ:EWTX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 5th. Cricut had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $176,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Cricut Company Profile

