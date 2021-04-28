Criteo (CRTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. Criteo has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.53.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.