Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,555 ($72.58).

Several research firms have weighed in on CRDA. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,774.56 ($88.51) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,471.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,370.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 4,726 ($61.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,980.32 ($91.20). The company has a market cap of £9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total value of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total transaction of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 306 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,773 and sold 1,787 shares valued at $11,508,938.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.