Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$97.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

