CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $761.26 million, a PE ratio of 207.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

