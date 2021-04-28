Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.740-6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CCI stock opened at $184.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $188.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.26.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.62.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

