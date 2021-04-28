Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Insider Sells $507,917.50 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,680. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,798,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Crown by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

