Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cryoport worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

