CryptoBonusMiles Price Reaches $0.0008 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $4.11 million and $70,568.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00066003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.03 or 0.00839679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.87 or 0.08115442 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.