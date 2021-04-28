Cryptocean Hits Market Capitalization of $9.06 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $22,300.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.40 or 0.00828747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.94 or 0.07819229 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.