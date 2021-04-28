CryptoFlow Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $806,556.25 and $918.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00274861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.56 or 0.01028234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.03 or 0.00716532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,062.70 or 1.00641635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.