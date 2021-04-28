Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0619

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $4.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00065303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.00835460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00096586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.49 or 0.07845060 BTC.

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

