CryptoSoul (SOUL) Hits Market Capitalization of $522,412.71

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $522,412.71 and approximately $1,520.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.00326956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005966 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

