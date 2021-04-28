Cryptrust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,988.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Cryptrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Cryptrust has a total market capitalization of $68,806.20 and approximately $1,988.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.64 or 0.00275241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $565.89 or 0.01033969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00718596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,780.48 or 1.00092701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

