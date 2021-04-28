CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CAO Diana B. Sorfleet Sells 30,525 Shares

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.80. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

