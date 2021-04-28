CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 414.5% from the March 31st total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIC opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $234.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

