CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 73.0% in April

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the March 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 93,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,140. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

