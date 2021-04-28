Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.92

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.92 and last traded at $119.20, with a volume of 9530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Truist increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

