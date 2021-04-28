Cumulus Media (CMLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $198.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.