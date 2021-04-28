Curate (XCUR) Market Capitalization Tops $34.81 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Curate has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Curate has a market cap of $34.81 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.69 or 0.00010433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.83 or 0.00875643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00097088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.12 or 0.08081740 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,989 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

