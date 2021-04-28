CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of CVAC stock traded down $11.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,748. CureVac has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CureVac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

