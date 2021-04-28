Curtiss-Wright (CW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CW stock opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.06. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $81.72 and a 52 week high of $127.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

