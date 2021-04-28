Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.76

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.76 and last traded at $127.76, with a volume of 1235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

