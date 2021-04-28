Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.000-6.000 EPS.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. 253,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.