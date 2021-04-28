Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 5.000- EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of CUBI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,839. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

