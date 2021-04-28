CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $33.18 million and approximately $617.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00076358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00320586 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00031951 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,367,035 coins and its circulating supply is 135,367,035 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

