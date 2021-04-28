Cutera (CUTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cutera alerts:

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. Cutera has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $529.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.