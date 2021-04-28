CVCoin (CVN) Hits One Day Volume of $49,653.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $49,653.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00274741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01031962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.00715176 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.97 or 1.00133114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

