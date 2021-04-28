CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 7,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 601,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

CVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 274,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,852,000.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

