CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 53,237 shares.The stock last traded at $60.65 and had previously closed at $58.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $618.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.84.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.
About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
