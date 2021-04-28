CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of CVS Health worth $102,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

