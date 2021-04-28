CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYGIY remained flat at $$8.69 during trading on Wednesday. CyberAgent has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of -0.16.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.