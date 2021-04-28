CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.53

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

CyberAgent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.