CyberArk Software (CYBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $150.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,152.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.