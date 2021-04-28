CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Shares of CYBR traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.23. 2,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,759. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,152.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

