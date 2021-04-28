CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%.

CyberOptics stock traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,821. The company has a market cap of $244.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $43.48.

CYBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

