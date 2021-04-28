Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $7.33. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 37,133 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). Sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

