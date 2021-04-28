CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90 to $4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135 billion to $1.175 billion from $1.105 billion to $1.145, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.CyrusOne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.000 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.30. 558,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -278.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

