CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.CyrusOne also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90 to $4.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 558,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

