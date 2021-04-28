D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post $7.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.09 billion and the lowest is $7.00 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.45 billion to $27.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $34.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.