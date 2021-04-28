D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.06 Billion

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post $7.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.09 billion and the lowest is $7.00 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.45 billion to $27.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $34.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.