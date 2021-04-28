D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

DHI stock opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.41.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

