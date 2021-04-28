DA Davidson Comments on Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

MSBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

MSBI stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.52 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $47,916.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at $311,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Insiders have sold a total of 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

