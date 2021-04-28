DA Davidson Weighs in on TCF Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of TCF opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 364,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $8,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

