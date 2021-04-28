Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.76 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Dai has a market cap of $3.76 billion and approximately $441.74 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.40 or 0.00828747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.94 or 0.07819229 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,756,401,292 coins and its circulating supply is 3,756,401,266 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

