Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Trading 2% Higher

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.70 and last traded at $99.70. 502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Daifuku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.97.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

